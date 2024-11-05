ASB Consultores LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

