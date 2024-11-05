Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,123 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

