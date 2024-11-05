Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 225.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.10.
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
