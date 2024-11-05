Auour Investments LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 802,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

