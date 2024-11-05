Auour Investments LLC Reduces Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Auour Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,047,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan Fuhrman purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,584. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 11,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $179,131.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,587.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Fuhrman purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares in the company, valued at $205,584. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,974 shares of company stock worth $2,217,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

