B. Riley Weighs in on Celsius’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $5,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

