Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $76,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,809,000 after acquiring an additional 542,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,408 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 244.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,600,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

