Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $375.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $422.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

