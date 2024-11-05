Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE OWL opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,408 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.