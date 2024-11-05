Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34-3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.410 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Bruker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

