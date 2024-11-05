BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 3,290 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

