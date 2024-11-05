Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Bumble has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bumble has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.