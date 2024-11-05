Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.80 million, a P/E ratio of -240.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,151.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,694 shares of company stock valued at $820,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 154,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 27.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

