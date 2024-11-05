Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,552 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Kinetik worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinetik by 73.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Kinetik stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.40%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

