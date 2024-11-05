Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 30,461.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after acquiring an additional 571,766 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,837,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $176.78 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

