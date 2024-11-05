Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

