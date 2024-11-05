CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBLL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBLL

CeriBell Trading Down 0.7 %

About CeriBell

CBLL opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.