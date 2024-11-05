Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

