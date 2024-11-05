Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

