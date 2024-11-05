Clarity Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after buying an additional 494,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

