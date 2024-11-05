Clarity Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

