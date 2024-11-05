Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 273,703 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

