Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

