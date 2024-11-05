Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.82% of Clean Harbors worth $105,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $42,968,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,594,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $152.57 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

