Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

