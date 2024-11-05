CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.