Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 163.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 77.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 23.8% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

