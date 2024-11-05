Contrasting Spectral AI (MDAI) & Its Competitors

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spectral AI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -548.75% -134.14% -26.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $18.06 million -$20.85 million -1.11 Spectral AI Competitors $1.02 billion $9.23 million -8.65

Spectral AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectral AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1877 4833 9072 263 2.48

Spectral AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.01%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Spectral AI beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

