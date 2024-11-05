Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.03, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

