dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.53 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $1,954.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 14,593,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 14,593,989.69356429 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99609455 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,152.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

