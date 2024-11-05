Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $24,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.