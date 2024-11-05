Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 544,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

