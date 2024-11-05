Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,790.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $64,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,790.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 459,952 shares of company stock worth $11,544,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in Dropbox by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

