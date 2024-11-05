Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.