Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.