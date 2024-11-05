Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
EVM opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
