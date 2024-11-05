Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETG opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

