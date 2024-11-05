Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.
Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Energizer Stock Performance
Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 232.95 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $36.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
