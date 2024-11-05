Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
