Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. TD Cowen downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

