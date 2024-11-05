Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

