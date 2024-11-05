Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

