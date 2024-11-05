Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,940 shares during the period. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 10.27% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,004,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 963,804 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 163,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

