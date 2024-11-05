FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. KP Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASML by 97,001.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after purchasing an additional 113,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in ASML by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $671.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $631.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $789.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

