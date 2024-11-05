Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -63.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

