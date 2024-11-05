Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

