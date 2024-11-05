Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Water Resources
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.