GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

