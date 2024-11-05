Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,869 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

