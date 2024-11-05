Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,840 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $368.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $372.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

