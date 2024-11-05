Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.