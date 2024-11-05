Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

